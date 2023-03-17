Blustery and bitter cold temperatures take us into the weekend

After the passage of a cold front, blustery and very cold temperatures will take us through Friday and into the start of the weekend.
Friday morning features strong wind gusts with winds gusting near 40 MPH out of the west northwest at times. You may notice these strong gusts during your morning commute.
Winds will still gust near 30 MPH into the afternoon with breezy conditions remaining even into tonight.
Temperatures will only climb into the middle 30's as our Friday will stay cooler. If you have any evening plans tonight, bundle up and grab an extra layer as overnight lows will fall into the lower teens.
Wind chill values into Saturday morning will drop a few degrees below zero for bitter cold conditions to start our weekend. By the afternoon, wind chill values will only recover to the low to middle teens.
Air temperatures will reach for the upper 20's with Saturday feeling more like a day in January. The bitter cold doesn't stick around for long as we quickly climb into Sunday.
The end of the weekend brings us sunshine and afternoon highs are expected to break into the lower 40's. For the first day of Spring into Monday, temperatures will flirt with the lower 50's as sunshine remains.
Next week will very much feel like spring as we climb through the 50's into the 60's by next Thursday. Active weather also returns bringing rain showers back for the near future.