Blood donations requested ahead of summer

MADISON – The American Red Cross is requesting blood donations ahead of the summer months. During the warmer seasons, there is typically a decline in donors, which impacts patient care.
Volunteers are the only source of blood and platelets for specific medical situations: patients with blood disorders, trauma victims, and people experiencing difficult childbirth. The donation procedure takes about an hour.
In appreciation for contributions, all donors will receive a $10 e-card to a merchant of their choice and be entered to win an 8-person travel trailer. The incentive programs will last through May 19.
Donors who come May 20 through 31 are eligible to receive an exclusive 20-ounce Red Cross aluminum water bottle and customizable sticker set, while supplies last.
Find blood donation locations, appointment times, and more information by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-CROSS (1-800-733-2767.)