Blackhawks recall Reichel from Rockford

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Illinois...

Fox River Lower Near New Munster affecting Lake and Kenosha
Counties.

Sugar River At Brodhead affecting Winnebago, Rock and Green
Counties.



.Heavy rain that fell Monday along with snow melt has caused rivers
to rise.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 430 PM CST.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Sugar River at Brodhead.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 5.0 feet, Some roads become flooded about 6 miles
downstream in Avon Township in Rock County. In the Avon Bottoms
area of Rock County, some minor flooding develops in Sugar River
Park, including the boat ramp.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 5.2 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 4.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:00 AM CST Thursday was 5.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 5.2
feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage just
after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 5.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
5.2 feet on 04/04/1983.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging
locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past
precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted
precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours
in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the
future from October through March.

(Stages in ft.)       Bank-       Latest         Forecast stages
-               Flood full       observed        ...for 6 am...
Location        stage stage     stage/time    Fri  Sat  Sun  Mon
Brodhead        5.0   4.5   5.15  3 am 3/02   4.9  4.4  3.9  3.5

-                    Highest       24 hour change
-                    observed      in river stage
-                    stage in        (ft.) up to     Highest stage
-                    the last      latest observed    forecast in
-                     7 days            stage         next 7 days
Brodhead        5.16  2 am 3/02         0.83       5.20  12 pm 3/02


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River from Swanson Road in Roscoe downstream to
Shorewood Park in Loves Park, including the Latham Park gauge.

* WHEN...From Saturday evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Water overflows low-lying river banks along
Baldwin Drive and North Pier Drive in Machesney Park. Winnebago
County considers "no wake" order for the Rock River. At 9.0 feet,
Boathouses threatened along the river in Machesney Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 7.2 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached by Sunday.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Friday evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 11.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river may crest near 12 feet late tomorrow.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River from Prairie Hill Road downstream to Swanson
Road in Roscoe, including the Rockton gauge.

* WHEN...From Sunday morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low-lying areas of Settlers Park in Rockton
are inundated. At 10.0 feet, Low-lying structures are threatened
along Edgemere Terrace near Roscoe.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 8.4 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached by Sunday.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Blackhawks recall Reichel from Rockford

  • Updated
  • 0
Lukas Reichel after scoring his second of three goals against Manitoba.

ROCKFORD — The Chicago Blackhawks announced Thursday that forward Lukas Reichel has been recalled from Rockford.

Reichel scored his first career goal with the Blackhawks this season during a three-point night on Jan. 8 against Calgary.

He has three points (1 goal, 2 assists) in four games with Chicago during the 2022-23 campaign.

He also paces the IceHogs with 29 assists and ranks second on the club with 46 points (17 goals, 29 assists) in 51 contests.

The Blackhawks host the Dallas Stars at the United Center on Thursday, while The IceHogs play next on Friday, Mar. 3 against the Belleville Senators at 6:05 p.m. CT at CAA Arena.

The next home game for Rockford is on Wednesday, Mar. 15 against the Manitoba Moose.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Producer

Ethan Wiles is a producer at 13 WREX. Ethan started at WREX in the spring of 2021 after graduating from NIU where he majored in journalism with a minor in communications.

