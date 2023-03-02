Blackhawks recall Reichel from Rockford

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Illinois... Fox River Lower Near New Munster affecting Lake and Kenosha Counties. Sugar River At Brodhead affecting Winnebago, Rock and Green Counties. .Heavy rain that fell Monday along with snow melt has caused rivers to rise. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 430 PM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sugar River at Brodhead. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 5.0 feet, Some roads become flooded about 6 miles downstream in Avon Township in Rock County. In the Avon Bottoms area of Rock County, some minor flooding develops in Sugar River Park, including the boat ramp. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 3:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 5.2 feet. - Bankfull stage is 4.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:00 AM CST Thursday was 5.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 5.2 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 5.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 5.2 feet on 04/04/1983. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood && River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the future from October through March. (Stages in ft.) Bank- Latest Forecast stages - Flood full observed ...for 6 am... Location stage stage stage/time Fri Sat Sun Mon Brodhead 5.0 4.5 5.15 3 am 3/02 4.9 4.4 3.9 3.5 - Highest 24 hour change - observed in river stage - stage in (ft.) up to Highest stage - the last latest observed forecast in - 7 days stage next 7 days Brodhead 5.16 2 am 3/02 0.83 5.20 12 pm 3/02 &&