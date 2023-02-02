 Skip to main content
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Bitter cold settles in for 24 hours

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For the 2nd time this week, we have to brace for single digit temperatures. This time around, an even quicker and bigger rebound kicks in after.

2 panels with big icons.png

Temperatures plummet Thursday night after an Arctic cold front passes by. We drop into the single digits below zero. With breezy northwest winds, however, the wind chill drops to -20° or colder. These conditions can lead to frostbite within 30 minutes if you aren't careful. Layer up and cover up as much exposed skin as possible.

WREX clouds.png

The hazardous cold lasts through 10 am Friday, so much of Friday morning is spent with the dangerous conditions. Wind Chill Advisories will be in effect to highlight how long we deal with the harsh cold.

Tomorrow Whole Day Wind Chill.png

By Friday afternoon, temperatures rise only into the single digits. The wind chill by that point gets to around zero and out of dangerous (yet still cold) territory. Mostly sunny weather may help ward off the chill a little.

start of the week w stops.png

The harsh cold doesn't last long. We jump nearly 30 degrees between Friday and Saturday. Highs return to the middle 30s Saturday afternoon. Partly cloudy and dry weather gets the weekend off to a pleasant start. Sunday turns more cloudy yet stays in the middle 30s.

Next week feels like March with highs near 40 degrees. We may see a little rain Monday night, but otherwise warmer and cloudy weather is the theme of next week. We may see a mix of rain and freezing rain late in the week.

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist from the Americal Meteorological Society, and his work has earned numerous awards including 3 regional Emmy awards.

