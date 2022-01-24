Bitter cold moves in for the week ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures drop as a cold front moves through the Stateline, bringing Arctic air with it for the rest of the week.
Tonight & Tomorrow morning
An Arctic cold front that will progress through the area throughout the day. The focus after that happens is the brutal cold that is expected until Thursday.
Tonight, skies clear out as a high pressure builds into the Stateline. Low temperatures will drop into the single digits below zero. The wind will become calm overnight but could still gust to 20 mph every so often.
Because of this wind chill values will be in the teens below zero throughout the night and into Tuesday morning. Due to this extreme cold expected a Wind Chill Advisory will go into effect at 9 p.m. tonight until Tuesday night for Stephenson, Jo Daviess and Carroll counties.
Frigid Midweek:
As the high pressure continues to move in, we will see sunny skies and frigid temperatures. Tuesday’s high only gets to the single digits. Wind chill values for the day on Tuesday remain in the teens below zero.
Overnight Tuesday is when we could see the coldest air of the season thus far! Clear skies, fresh snowpack, light winds and cold temperatures all combine to make a brutally cold night. Lows will still remain in the teens below zero. A light wind makes wind chills feel like they are sitting at 20 degrees below zero!
Wednesday is almost a copy paste day Tuesday, except it will be a tad bit warmer. Abundant sunshine with temperatures remaining in the low teens with a slight wind chill possible. Overnight temperatures drop back into the single digits.
Looking ahead
Thursday, we have a slight chance to see some snow, but it is still too far out to be certain. Daytime temperatures warm into the low 30s and overnight temperatures drop back into the single digits. The end of the week looks to remain chilly and mostly sunny with highs in the low 20s and lows dipping back into the teens.