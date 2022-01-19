Bitter cold conditions settle in for the remainder of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Starting today, bitter cold temperatures settle in with wind chills dropping below zero before chances for snow coming this weekend.
Cold end to the week:
With a cold front pushing through northern Illinois this morning, bitter cold conditions settle in for the rest of the week.
This morning, temperatures have been falling out of the upper 20's into the teens where they will stay for a majority of the day.
Wind chills will fall below zero later this morning as subzero wind chills will remain through the end of the week.
You may notice breezy conditions today as winds may gust up to 30 miles per hour at times. Wind will settle heading into the overnight hours.
Along with the cold temperatures, sunshine will greet us early this morning as cloud cover will slowly start to build in by the afternoon. Conditions stay dry and sunny for the rest of the week.
Temperatures will fall into the lower single digits late tonight as the wind chills will drop to be dangerously cold. By tomorrow morning, wind chills will be 15 to 20 degrees below zero.
In these conditions, frostbite can happen within just 30 minutes. Limit time outside if you can and bundle if you're stepping out late tonight and tomorrow morning.
Thursday's highs will reach the lower teens as sunshine will dominate. Wind chills will stay below zero and may even reach the lower single digits in some areas by the afternoon.
Temperatures will drop a few degrees below zero tomorrow night into Friday morning as we will continue to see subzero wind chills through Friday afternoon.
By Friday, temperatures will reach the upper teens with sunshine sticking around before we climb into the middle 20's on Saturday. Chances for snow also return for the weekend as well.
Snow chances:
Conditions this week have stayed dry with the quiet streak coming to an end by Saturday.
Chances for snow return for the start of our weekend. A system will move close to the Stateline bringing us a chance to see a dusting, up to one inch, of snow fall. The snow showers will clip our area Saturday morning and will push out by the early afternoon.
We'll likely stay dry into Saturday evening with a slight chance for snow once again on Sunday and Monday.
Stay tuned to the forecast for any details