Bitter cold and spring warmth felt this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We get a case of weather whiplash this weekend, going from subzero wind chills to warm and breezy weather within 24 hours. The weather settles down after the big weekend changes.
Saturday shivers:
Harsh cold usually felt in January and February hits at the start of the weekend. Saturday starts out in the single digits, while breezy winds send the wind chills close to -15. As you practiced many times this winter, just make sure you have plenty of layers and cover up to protect yourself from the cold. Keep the pets and kids indoors as much as possible until the harsh subzero wind chills go away.
By Saturday afternoon, the sunny sky won't help us warm up much. We'll see highs in the middle to lower 20s. These conditions are near record territory for March 12th, and around 20 degrees below average.
We won't have to wait long before conditions change. Sunday completely switches seasons.
Sunday warmth:
The weather warms up nearly 30 degrees by Sunday, thanks to breezy southwest winds and a change in weather pattern.
The end result is temperatures leaping to the low 50s by Sunday afternoon. Just like on Saturday, we'll see a sunny and dry sky.
The weather settles down and stays level after Sunday. Temperatures remain in the low 50s both Monday and Tuesday, though a few more clouds are overheard.
By Wednesday, we sneak into the low 60s for a short while. Look for that level of warmth for Thursday too.
Late in the week, we cool back off into the 50s with low chances for rain showers for now.