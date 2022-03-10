Bitter cold air settles in after flurries exit

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Thursday's flurries won't be the only sign of January this week. Subzero wind chills pop up before the week is over.
The evening flurries won't hang around for long. We'll see the light showers move out of the Stateline by the end of the evening. Look for around a dusting of snow for most spots, though up to 1" of snow may accumulate near and south of I-88. Watch out for slick spots just in case.
The weather dries up in time for Friday. Temperatures, however, don't change too much. We'll see slightly warmer conditions with highs in the low 30s. Breezy west to northwest winds keep the wind chill in the 20s at the warmest. The weather stays partly to mostly cloudy.
Saturday is easily the coldest day of the week. We'll be around 20 degrees below average, so that means only the middle 20s for highs. This harsh cold air makes the Stateline feel like mid-January rather than mid-March.
Wind chills plummet to around -10° for most of Saturday morning, so brace yourself for some bitter cold to kick off the weekend. On the plus side, we do see a lot of sunshine.
A dramatic turnaround takes place from there. Sunday warms up nearly 30 degrees, putting us in the low 50s by Sunday afternoon. The weather remains breezy and sunny.
We hold onto the spring temperatures next week. The week starts out in the 50s, briefly gets to the 60s during the middle of the week, then falls back to the 50s for the end of the week. We may see some wet weather around next weekend, but otherwise the weather stays warm and dry for the long haul.