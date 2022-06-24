Bishop Malloy of Rockford's Catholic Diocese issues Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health statement

ROCKFORD -- The Most Rev. David Malloy, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Rockford, issued a statement today after the Supreme Court's decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization:
"The Supreme Court decision, released today in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, is a moment for profound reflection for our nation. The Catholic Church, along with many other people of faith and of good will, has long sought the reversal of the 1973 Supreme Court decision of Roe v. Wade.
That tragic decision legalized abortion in the United States. The result has been over 63 million lives lost by abortion. Each of those babies were recognized by science, reason and faith as members of the human family who were made in the image and likeness of God and who had already begun their journey with us as our brothers and sisters.
Roe v. Wade has caused a collective loss of recognition and love for them as human beings and for their right to life enshrined in our Constitution and our national purpose. Today’s decision by the Supreme Court does not end our national debate about protection for the right to life of the preborn.
By overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court has recognized the flawed legal reasoning that removed that discussion from the legislative bodies elected by the voters. Today’s decision now returns the abortion debate to each State’s legislative body.
That legislative process will continue and, as people committed to human rights and the protections for both those not yet born and for expectant mothers, we need to engage our representatives by persuasion and by our votes. Our voices can save lives.
At the same time, for us as Catholics, this is a moment to bring forth our charity to heal the wounds that have been left by abortion. That means that we will continue to work to bring God’s merciful love to those suffering post-abortive wounds through the Church’s Project Rachel ministry.
We will also continue to love, support and assist both preborn children and their mothers and recommit to offering the spiritual and material help needed by both in this critical moment when life is chosen.
Most especially, this is a time for prayer. We need to ask for God’s grace for a renewed commitment to the beauty of God’s gift of life and for all the joys and sacrifices to serve that life as we build up the human family at every moment from conception to natural death.