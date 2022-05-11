Bill to expand abortion access nationwide fails in Senate, Pritzker responds

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois state leaders are reacting after a bill that would preserve access to abortion services across the country failed to pass through the Senate Wednesday.
The legislation, called the Women's Health Protection Act, was blocked by a Republican-led filibuster, failing by a 51-49 vote almost along party lines.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker responded to the outcome Wednesday afternoon, saying he is disappointed at the rejection of nationwide protection of a woman's right to choose.
"It's now up to Democratic governors to be the last line of defense against Republican attempts to take us back," Pritzker said Wednesday afternoon.
RELATED: 'End Roe Rally' brings hundreds to support the overturning of Roe v. Wade
Wednesday morning, Gov. Pritzker spoke at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Fairview Heights, where he called for the Roe v. Wade ruling to be codified into law and urged Congress to pass the bill that would make abortion widely accessible across the country.
"I'm very concerned, very concerned, even beyond the protection of reproductive rights," Pritzker said. "So I hope that that debate is successful for protecting reproductive rights but I also hope that they recognize that they're going to have to protect a lot more rights."
Pritzker said that 75% of the clinic's patients just outside of St. Louis are from outside of the state, coming to Illinois from states with restrictive abortion laws, such as Oklahoma and Texas.
RELATED: Roe v. Wade leak sparks range of emotion in the 815
Last week, a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion suggested that the judicial body will seek to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that abortion was protected by the U.S. Constitution.
Abortions clinics across the country, including in Illinois, are preparing for more out-of-state patients should the landmark ruling be overturned.
In Wednesday's Senate vote, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia) was the only Democrat to vote against the bill.