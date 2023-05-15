Big temperature swings are in store for this week

While the weather remains mostly sunny and quiet, that doesn't mean it won't be active. Get ready for temperatures to be all over the place in the coming days.
Temperatures don't dive immediately. Look for a cool night with lows in the upper 40s under a partly cloudy sky. Tuesday in fact climbs more and reaches the low 80s. We'll see mainly sunny weather with breezy northwest winds.
A strong cold front sweeps by Tuesday evening. We could see a decent temperature crash that evening. Look for temperatures to drop by as much as 15-20 degrees within the span of 2 hours. There is a slight chance for rain as the front comes through.
The big drop leaves us in the upper 60s for Wednesday, but at least we still have dry and sunny weather.
Thursday jumps back to near average and in the middle 70s. The run of sunny weather continues. Conditions switch again Friday. There's a chance for scattered showers and storms, so pay attention to see if that impacts your weekend plans. Temperatures may drop to the upper 60s again.
We level out by this weekend. Look for a lot of sunshine and temperatures holding steady in the middle 70s.