Biden set to visit Chicago on Wednesday

CHICAGO - The White House has announced that President Biden will visit the Chicago area on Wednesday, May 11.
President Biden has not been to the Chicago since October of 2021.
White House officials report that Biden will make numerous stops in the Chicago area, including one to O'Hare International Airport and another to a family farm in Kankakee.
WMAQ-TV reports that the Kankakee visit will include a discussion of how the invasion of Ukraine has impacted food supply chains and how to lower food costs for Illinois families.
The Biden Administration has also reported that President Biden will speak at the 40th International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers International Convention in Chicago.