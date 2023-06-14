Bessie's Diner hosting pancake fundraiser with chance to take flight

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WREX) — Bessie's Diner is a Southern Wisconsin staple at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport. The diner is bringing back its Fly-In or Drive-In Pancake Breakfast both Saturday and Sunday this weekend. It's previously just been one day, but due to popular demand, they're making it both days this weekend. It helps raise money for Caritas Community Center, a food pantry and diaper bank in Beloit.
People can eat inside the diner or out near the runway, as planes take off for discovery flights around the area.
"It's the one time a year guests can go outside of our beautiful windows and sit outside and be close up and personal with the planes," Bessie's Diner GM Melita Jensen said.
13 WREX's Derek Bayne got to take a discovery flight to see what people can experience this weekend. If you can't go this weekend, you can book discovery flights for another time as well.