Belvidere's William Grady Pool closing for good

BELVIDERE (WREX) — The Belvidere Park District says a longtime summer staple in the community has closed for good.
The Belvidere Park District announced Tuesday that the William Grady Pool will be closing permanently.
The park district says keeping up the pool has become, "neither fiscally responsible nor operationally feasible." Officials cited several specific reasons, including the aging infrastructure, failing mechanical equipment to the rising overhead operational costs and decreased attendance.
Last year, officials say repairs were made to seal the pool after 2.5 million gallons of water were used to fill the 500,000 gallon pool last summer.
Last week, according to a release from the park district, 1.6 million gallons of water used to fill the pool, but completely drained itself over the holiday weekend.
After it was determined that the plumbing system could not handle maintaining the legal flow rate to provide a safe environment for swimmers, the park district made the decision to close the pool.
In January, as questions were being raised about the pool's future, the Belvidere Park District launched a survey, asking the community for their input on what they want to happen to the facility.
In that survey, according to park district officials, 86% of respondents said the William Grady Pool should be decommissioned and recommended for planning for updated aquatic features.
William Grady Pool was first constructed in 1939 and updated nearly 40 years ago.
The Belvidere Park District says they are still looking for input about how the facility will be replaced. More information on how you can submit suggestions is available on their website.