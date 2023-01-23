Belvidere weekend crash victim identified

BELVIDERE (WREX) — The victim of the head-on crash near Belvidere over the weekend has been identified.
According to the Winnebago County Coroners Office the victim was 74 year-old Steven Pulkrabek. Pulkrabek was taken to the hospital after the crash via ambulance, despite all treatment efforts Pulkrabek died from his injuries related to the crash.
Preliminary investigation revealed that on Saturday morning Mr. Pulkrabek was struck head-on by another vehicle in the 9700 block of Route 76 in Belvidere.
Boone County Sheriff’s Department is investigating this crash.