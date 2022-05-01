Belvidere to name new fire chief Monday

BELVIDERE (WREX) — The City of Belvidere has found a new fire chief.
The city is set to appoint Capt. Shawn Schadle as Chief of the Belvidere Fire Department, succeeding Al Hyser.
Schadle has been a paramedic with the Belvidere Fire Department for 15 years, becoming a Captain in 2018.
According to BFD, Scadle has recently coordinated training for the department, including for EMS, water rescues, and active shooters.
The announcement will be made in the Belvidere City Council meeting on Monday.
Schadle will succeed Chief Al Hyser, who announced his retirement in March.
Hyser has served in the Belvidere Fire Department for the last 27 years, becoming Chief seven years ago.
Chief Hyser's last day is Sunday, May 15.