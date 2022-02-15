Belvidere students can now get scholarships at Advanced Technology Center

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Belvidere School District announced a new scholarship in partnership with Rock Valley College on Tuesday.
The scholarship is for District 100 students pursuing careers in welding, mechatronics, or CNC operations. Students who are awarded this scholarship will have their tuition, materials, and course fees covered for their training at Rock Valley College’s Advanced Technology Center now open in Belvidere.
Students graduating this spring (class of 2022) who receive the scholarship will
have the opportunity to complete one of the following programs at no cost:
- Industrial Welder certificate,
- Fundamentals of Mechatronics certificate, or
- CNC Lathe or Mill Operator Level One credential
In addition, 2023 graduates who enroll in District 100’s Intro to Welding, Mechatronics, or Advanced Mechatronics courses during the 2022-2023 school year, will automatically qualify for a similar scholarship that will cover all tuition and fees associated with the Industrial Welder or Fundamentals of Mechatronics programs.
“This is a great opportunity for students who are interested in entering the workforce quickly after high school,” said Belvidere Superintendent Dr. Daniel Woestman.
The Belvidere School District says the scholarships are possible thanks to a donation from a local family.