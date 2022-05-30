Belvidere structure fire out within 5 minutes; occupant, pet safe

BELVIDERE -- On Monday, May 30, Belvidere Fire Department responded to a call for a possible structure fire at approximately 10:06 a.m. to the 700 block of Whitney Boulevard.
Upon arrival, fire crews found an exterior porch in flames with smoke pushing its way into the residence.
Fire crews had the fire under control within five minutes and interior crews were able to rescue a missing pet from inside.
No injuries were reported but one occupant was evaluated for smoke inhalation.
The home is not condemned after the fire and is still able to be occupied.