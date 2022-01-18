Belvidere school board votes to increase substitute teacher pay

Belvidere (WREX) — Some teachers will get a boost in their pay checks after the school board approved a pay hike at Tuesday Night's board meeting.
The vote tonight closing with five votes of approval to none of disapproval, with two board members not voting due to affiliations with district substitutes.
Instead of making $110 per day, those teachers will now make $115.
That equals out to just over $14 an hour.
Substitute teachers can make even more money if they sub for at least 50 days.
Retired teachers who choose to sub will make even more money.
Below is the full proposed wage structure which was passed Tuesday Night.
Raise Full Day sub rate to $115.
In addition, after the sub has worked 50 days within the same school year their daily rate would increase to $120.
The day count would include this entire school year and the sub would receive a $500 bonus upon reaching 50 days.
After the 75th day worked, the sub would receive an additional bonus of $250.
Increase Long Term sub rate (15 or more consecutive days) from $130 to $140.
Increase Retired Long Term sub rate (15 or more consecutive days) from $130 to $150.
Increase Retired Full Day sub rate from $130 to $140.
Increase Half Day sub rate from $60 to $65.
Increase Retired Half Day sub rate from $65 to $70.
Increase the sub nurse rate from $20 to $25.00 an hour.
Increase the non-certified/registered nurse rate from $23.50 to $25 an hour.