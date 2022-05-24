Belvidere Police arrest three men on drug charges

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Three men were arrested for Unlawful Possession with the Intent to Deliver and Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine.
Arturo Gomez, 34, Jose J. Gonzalez, 31, both of Belvidere and Nimrod D.Hillard, 36, of Rockford were the three suspects.
All three men were arrested and charged with one count of Unlawful Possession with the Intent to Deliver Methampetamine.
The men were also arrested and charged with one count of Unlawful Possession of Methampetamine.
Gomez was also charged with one count of Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
All three men face up to twelve years in prison.
Gomez could face up to another year for the additional misdemeanor.
Anyone with information regarding any criminal offense is encouraged to contact the Belvidere Police Department at 815-544-2135.
Anonymous reports can be made by contacting, 24 hours a day, Boone County Crimestoppers at 815-544-7867(815-547-STOP) and BOONECOUNTYCRIMESTOPPERS.COM.