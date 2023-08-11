Belvidere North looks to shake off playoff loss ahead of 2023 season

BELVIDERE -- It was a tough end for the Blue Thunder in 2022 losing three straight games, including a playoff game for the second straight year to Grayslake Central.
All that after winning the first seven games of their season.
Everybody's just ready to go," Senior, Joseph Brown said.
"I mean, especially when we won seven straight and then three straight losses is hard on a lot of guys, especially our seniors last year."
Last year, the Blue Thunder offense put up 30+ points in five of it's nine games.
Getting most of his starters back on offense is one of the biggest positives Head Coach Jeff Beck is taking into this season.
"A lot of those kids have come back," he said.
"Some of those kids as three year varsity starters so to have that experience back offensively is nice."
One of the returning key pieces on the offense is senior Nico Bertolino.
He finished last year with 665 yards on 66 carries, carrying the ball into the endzone ten times.
He says he's ready to take on the role as a senior leader and help take his team further.
"You constantly have to be on," he said.
"You've got to be on your top performance all throughout practices and games, because all those people are going to look at you after every down after every series and you know, if you're down, then they're going to be down. So you got to always be up and encouraging."
On the defensive side of the ball, Beck says his playmakers are still working for the top spots on the depth chart.
"Doesn't matter what age they are," he said. "We got some sophomores with us, juniors, we got seniors, it doesn't matter what age you are, if you're gonna go out there compete, if you're gonna be coachable, if you're gonna let the coaches do their job and put you in the right position, or you're gonna use a technique that you're coached up to, we're still looking for a few more of those guys to step up defensively."
The Blue Thunder open up on a Saturday at Freeport this year, something that Brown says his team is focused on conditioning in camp due to the Pretzel's home turf.
Something that he says, will carry his team later into the season.
"12:00 on Freeport's home turf is going to be hot," he said.
"Conditioning has been a real focus because last year, it was a Saturday game and we struggled so we have to be disciplined and make it through the game."
The Blue Thunder hit the road on August 26th against the Pretzels before coming home to play Rockford East the following week.