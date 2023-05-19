Belvidere North Lady Blue Thunder defeat Freeport in extra time to advance to sectionals

ROCHELLE — It took extra time to decide who would advance to sectionals in 2A Girls Soccer on Friday as the Belvidere North Lady Blue Thunder and Freeport Lady Pretzels met in Rochelle.
The drama started early after North's Cortlyn Hefty hit the crossbar on a P-K and what appeared to be a goal by Freeport's Natalie Namio was waved off due to an offsides call.
The story of the game was the goalkeepers as both Freeport's Ciazia Powe and North's Katherine Wardenburg held things scoreless through regulation.
In extra time, it was all Belvidere North as Peyton DeBruyne scored the first goal of the game 2:18 into the first extra time period.
Hefty would, however, get the missed shot from earlier back as she hit a shot with 1:45 to go in extra time to seal a spot in the sectionals.
The Lady Blue Thunder will now play the winner of the Sycamore Regional between Crystal Lake Central and Crystal Lake South.