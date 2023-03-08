Belvidere Lady Buc Softball Star Signs Letter Of Intent To Dubuque

BELVIDERE — With all the snow hitting the area, it's hard to believe softball season is right around the corner.
For Belvidere Senior Amber Wisely, the season started just a bit earlier as she signed her letter of intent to play softball at the University of Dubuque on Wednesday.
It's the second softball signee for the Bucs this week as McKyler Morris signed her letter of intent to play at Concordia-Lutheran on Tuesday.
In her three years at Belvidere, Wisely was named to the NIC-10 1st team All-Conference, threw a perfect game, maintained a 4.0 GPA and also threw a touchdown pass in the powder puff game.
Now, Wisely says she is determined to enjoy her Senior season and it starts by getting a regional win.
"Honestly, with my team for my senior season, we want to win regionals that's our biggest goal and if we won regionals, I think it would just be a really good way to end it all," she said.
The Bucs are set to play Durand next Thursday for their first game of the season.