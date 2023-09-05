Belvidere boy drowns at Pearl Lake

SOUTH BELOIT — A Belvidere six-year-old has died after a weekend drowning incident in Pearl Lake located in South Beloit.
According to the Winnebago County Coroner's Office, the child was with his family members at the Lake when around 3:10 P.M. an announcement was made to have everyone exit the water and look for the child.
The child's mother pointed to an area of the lake where her son was seen last.
That's when another person at the Lake dove into the water and pulled out the boy.
The person began CPR efforts until crews from South Beloit and Harlem-Roscoe Fire Departments responded.
The boy was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
South Beloit police is currently investigating the death that was ruled a drowning by an autopsy.