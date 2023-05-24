Belvidere beats Belvidere North to advance to 3A Softball Regional Championship

BELVIDERE — A spot in the 3A Belvidere Softball Regional Championship was on the line on Wednesday as two rivals took the diamond in hopes of keeping their season alive.
Belvidere stole the lead late in the game in a 5-2 victory over Belvidere North.
Belvidere North fired up the offense in the first inning when McKenzie Culvey tripled.
Belvidere knotted the game up at two in the bottom of the first inning, when McKyler Morris doubled on a 1-0 count, scoring two runs.
The game was tied at two with the Lady Bucs batting in the bottom of the fifth when Zoe Gehrke doubled on a 0-1 count, scoring two runs.
Amber Wisely earned the victory on the rubber for her Lady Bucs.
The righty lasted seven innings, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out four.
Alexa Norgard led things off in the pitcher's circle for Belvidere North.
The pitcher allowed seven hits and five runs over four and two-thirds innings, striking out three and walking one.
Eva Sanchez threw one and one-third innings out of the bullpen.
Gehrke went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Belvidere Bucs in hits.
She spoke after the game about her big at-bat.
"I was just trying to find my pitch and make solid contact with the ball and let the defense make errors and do the work and ended up with a double," she said.
Belvidere now advances to the Regional Championship hosted at Belvidere on Saturday against Sterling.
"We're going to come in not knowing what they have, come in not overconfident, because we beat North but we were going to come in and play our best game," Gehrke said.
First pitch is set for Noon.