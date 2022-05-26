Belvidere Assembly Plant fire results in estimated $200k in damages

BELVIDERE — A fire at Belvidere Assembly Plant caused an estimated $225,000 in damage early Thursday morning, according to the Belvidere Fire Department.
At about 12:40 a.m., firefighters responded to an automatic fire alarm and found a tractor trailer on fire up against the building with the door dock open and smoke coming from the Stellantis Corporation located at 3000 West Chrysler Drive.
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within five minutes but significant damage was caused to products inside the vehicle.
A sprinkler system was activated and prevented extensive damage to the building according to a news release.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.