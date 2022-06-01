Below average temperatures settle in

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Cooler temperatures settle in for quite some time with little to no chances for rain.
Feeling cooler:
We started off the week on a hot note and thanks to yesterday's cold front, below average temperatures will stick around for quite some time.
Temperatures today will climb into the lower to middle 70's with partly sunny skies expected. There is a chance for some spotty showers overnight, but most spots will stay dry. Cloud cover will also slowly clear as we'll lots of sunshine return for the end of our week.
Thursday and Friday will stay a few degrees below average as we'll climb into the upper 70's for the weekend. Temperatures for the first week of June on average reach into the upper 70's to then lower 80's into next week.
The 8-14 day outlook shows these cooler temperatures sticking around through at least the first half of June, with no 80's in sight.
Staying dry:
Along with the cooler temperatures, dry conditions also return. Besides a low chance for spotty showers overnight, the rest of the week stays dry with the next best chance for rain returning late Saturday into early Sunday.
The start of next week features low chances for rain through the first half of next week. Stay tuned to the forecast for any changes.