Below average temperatures settle in for a while

Fall weather settles in for a while with cloud cover dominating today. Sunshine does return in time for our weekend.
Heading out the door this morning, you'll notice cloudy skies along with a patchy drizzle. Conditions will dry out by midmorning, with cloud cover sticking around.
As cloudy skies remain for our Thursday, temperatures will also feel much cooler. Our afternoon highs are set to reach the upper 60's putting us around 8° below average. There will also be a light breeze as winds gust near 15 mph.
Sunshine is back by Friday with temperatures warm back into the lower 70's with dry and comfortable conditions.
Below average temperatures take over most of the forecast, but we do warm back up to the average of 78° this weekend. The weekend brings very pleasant and comfortable weather with the upper 70's and sunshine expected.
Showers may move in late Sunday into parts of both Monday and Tuesday. This will drop our temperatures back into the upper 60's.