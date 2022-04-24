Below average temperatures return for the week ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Skies have cleared allowing for a seasonable afternoon across the Stateline. Temperatures tumble into the work week back below average.
Spring returns for Sunday:
After a showery morning, skies have cleared allowing for temperatures to settle into the upper 60s to low 70s across the Stateline. Get out and enjoy the spring like warmth as we drop back into chillier temperatures for the week ahead.
Tonight, a cold-front passes allowing for some clouds to return, temperatures remain in the low to mid 40s. Winds are breezy and starting to calm as the night goes on. Winds tonight will only gust to about 20 mph.
A high-pressure system lies behind the cold front allowing for a shift in wind direction and cooler temperatures for the first half of the work week.
Back to chilly:
Most of the work week ahead remains dry and quiet. The catch is that temperatures will be well below average for this time of year.
Monday starts in the low to mid 40s so grab that jacket as you head out the door. Temperatures do rise but not by much only getting into the upper 40s to low 50s for the day with partly sunny skies. Overnight temperatures tumble into the upper 20s to low 30s with mostly clear skies.
Tuesday and Wednesday look to be very similar to Monday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s and overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.Frost is expected overnight and into the morning so make sure you take in any plants that you might have put outside this weekend.
Looking ahead:
We shift back into more seasonable temperatures for the end of the week. Conditions remain dry with the chances for rain returning for the weekend and temperatures close to 60 degrees.