Below average temperatures return bringing back chances for rain

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Kicking off the week on a chilly note as most of this week will stay below average with chances for rain soon returning.
Staying cool:
Monday is off to a chilly start with temperatures falling into the lower 40's, some even falling into the upper 30's. We'll slowly recover through the morning as we'll reach back into the middle 60's by the afternoon.
As we're off to a chilly start, sunshine will dominate early before we see an increase in cloud cover. Monday will stay dry with a chance for some sprinkles later tonight as temperatures fall back into the 40's.
Temperatures will stay within the 60's into Tuesday with rain returning overnight into Wednesday. The 60's and 70's stick around through the end of the week with Thursday likely being the coolest day before the 80's return into in time for the holiday weekend.
Turning rainy:
Monday will stay dry with a chance for some sprinkles overnight, a better chance for rain returns into Tuesday night leading to a soggy Wednesday.
Showers may return as early as Tuesday evening with more widespread and potentially soaking rain to move in early Wednesday morning. Showers will slowly move out and become lighter into the afternoon.
Wednesday night may see some dry time before more rain moves in for Thursday. Chances for rain for Thursday are lower with little to no chance into Friday and the weekend.