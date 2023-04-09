Beloit Sky Carp take Opening Series from Wisconsin

BELOIT — It took the Beloit Sky Carp seven tries in 2022 to get their first series win, now on Easter Sunday the Carp looked for a golden egg to help them accomplish that feat in the opening series.
After falling four to two on Opening Night to the Wisconsin TimberRattlers, the Sky Carp turned things around on a sunny Saturday winning by the same score.
Saturday's win was driven by Sky Carp Starter Alex Williams who struck out seven in six innings of work.
A Khalil Watson seventh inning blast helped secure the four to two win as Wisconsin put two runs on in the top half of the ninth before Chandler Jozwiak finished the job en route to a win.
On Sunday, the Sky Carp turned to Edgar Sanchez to clinch the series win.
It would be a rough start for Sanchez after giving up a solo home-run to Ernesto Martinez on a ball that barely made it over the left field wall.
The Sky Carp's bats would respond in a hurry in the bottom of the first as Zach Zubia would line one into center field that would score Jake Thompson tying things at one.
Wisconsin took a four to two lead into the bottom of the fifth when Dalvy Rosario doubled in Davis Bradshaw followed up by Joe Mack singling up the middle plating Rosario, tying it up again.
The rubber game of the series would need extra innings to decide this one after Beloit's Tyler Eckberg got out of a jam with a runner on third in the top of the ninth.
Marlins #3 prospect Jacob Berry would ground one into right field in the bottom of the tenth that would score Dalvy Rosario and the Sky Carp would take their Opening Series winning in walk-off fashion.
Eckberg was the winning pitcher on record for Beloit.
The Sky Carp now head to South Bend to take on the defending Midwest League Champion Cubs in a six-game series that begins on Tuesday.