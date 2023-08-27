Beloit Sky Carp celebrate record setting attendance on 'Make-A-Wish' Night

BELOIT, WI — An all-time record crowd and an incredible night filled with incredible kids.
Although the Sky Carp didn’t see their wish of a win granted, there were plenty of wins collected throughout ABC Supply Stadium Saturday night.
The crowd of 4,036 fans, boosted mightily by the presence of Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and ABC Supply Company, saw the Sky Carp go down to a 6-3 defeat to Lake County.
The day’s activities were filled with wishes being fulfilled and memories made, as kids did everything from sign one-day contracts to run around the bases while slapping players five before the game.
The presence of legendary organist Nancy Faust entertaining the crowd throughout the evening made it all the more special.
The game itself was pretty well decided in the fifth inning when Lake County’s Chase DeLautier cracked a three-run homer to break open a 2-1 game.
Beloit’s Jake Thompson went 3-for-3 with a double to extend his hitting streak to 15, while former Sky Carp Kahlil Watson hit a single and a pair of doubles for the Captains.
The Sky Carp play their final six home games of the 2023 season at ABC Supply Stadium starting on Tuesday against Wisconsin.