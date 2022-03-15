Beloit receives $600K to replace lead water lines

BELOIT (WREX) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has awarded the City of Beloit $600,000 in grant funding to create a program for residents to replace their private lead service water lines.
The grant is provided through the DNR’s Safe Drinking Water Loan Program.
The grant will fund the replacement of private lead service lines that result in a total line replacement. The grant can only be used for the customer portion of the service line.
The City of Beloit is currently in the program planning and development stage; once the program is ready for implementation, the city will promote the program and contact identified residents who qualify.
The program will be implemented by the Community Development Department and the Public Works Department’s Water Resources Division.
The DNR announced the grant allocation on Friday. The Beloit City Council approved the grant submittal on January 18, 2022. The City of Beloit received the full amount being sought in the grant request.