Beloit Police warn of someone impersonating first responders

Scam Alert

 By Audrey Moon

BELOIT (WREX) — Beloit authorities are warning the public of a scam impersonating first responders.

The Beloit Police Department says they have been told someone who is scamming people, thinking they are donating to Beloit's Police and Fire Departments.

Officials say no one is fundraising for either department, saying people should not donate money to anyone claiming to be from the Police or Fire Department over the phone.

A Facebook post from BPD says they have also received recent reports of scams where someone was told to take money out of their bank and deposit it into a Bitcoin machine to keep it safe.

Beloit Police say calls from someone telling you to pay off a warrant, keep your money safe or pay your taxes through gift cards are trying to scam you.

Authorities ask to reach out to older family members as these kinds of scams tend to target the elderly more often.

