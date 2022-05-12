Beloit police announce 6 arrests in 2 investigations

BELOIT -- On Wednesday, May 11, the Beloit Police Department administered four search warrants in two unrelated investigations.
The search warrants resulted in the arrest of six individuals and the recovery of evidence like firearms, ammunition, illegal drugs, and a vehicle.
During these search warrants, no injuries occurred.
All six individuals were taken to the Rock County Jail.
During the first investigation, a search warrant was executed at 5:45 a.m.
Officers recovered a large amount of ammunition, gun magazines, a duplicate firearm, and a substantial amount of crack cocaine.
During this investigation, two individuals were taken into custody with the following charges:
- Kenneth Crawford, 62, Beloit
- Possession With Intent to Deliver Cocaine
- Possession of THC
- Possession of Psilocybin Mushrooms
- Threats to Law Enforcement
- Rashenn Jackson , 25, Chicago
- Posession With Intent to Deliver Cocaine
During the second investigation, three search warrants were executed at 11:42 a.m., 1:12 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Officers recovered drug paraphernalia, THC, two firearms, and a vehicle.
During this investigation, four individuals were taken into custody with the following charges:
- Eleazar Tate, 36, Beloit
- Felony Apprehension Request
- Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- Mackenzie Waggoner, 25, Beloit
- Fleeing
- 2nd Degree Reckless Endangering Safety
- Virgil Tate, 28, Beloit
- Felony Apprehension Request
- Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- An additional drug
- Kentrell Pouewells, 24, Beloit
- Felony apprehension request