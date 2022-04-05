 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Beloit pet stores no longer allowed to sell animals

  • Updated
  • 0
pets-animals.jpg
By adwpadmin

BELOIT (WREX) — The City of Beloit will no longer allow pet stores to sell animals. 

The Beloit City Council passed an ordinance Monday night aimed at reducing the demand for puppy and kitten mills. 

The ordinance means stores can't sell cats, dogs and/or rabbits. 

"While this ordinance does not impact any existing businesses in Beloit, the City Council passed the ordinance as a proactive approach given the community’s proximity to the Illinois state line. Illinois has a statewide regulation prohibiting the commercial sale of cats and dogs in Illinois," the city said in a Facebook post. 

This change does not stop stores from collaborating with the humane society or other animal rescues to provide on-site adoption.

Illinois' law banning puppy mills went into effect in February. Petland in Rockford closed its doors after the law went into effect. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University.

Recommended for you