Beloit pet stores no longer allowed to sell animals

BELOIT (WREX) — The City of Beloit will no longer allow pet stores to sell animals.
The Beloit City Council passed an ordinance Monday night aimed at reducing the demand for puppy and kitten mills.
The ordinance means stores can't sell cats, dogs and/or rabbits.
"While this ordinance does not impact any existing businesses in Beloit, the City Council passed the ordinance as a proactive approach given the community’s proximity to the Illinois state line. Illinois has a statewide regulation prohibiting the commercial sale of cats and dogs in Illinois," the city said in a Facebook post.
Illinois' law banning puppy mills went into effect in February. Petland in Rockford closed its doors after the law went into effect.