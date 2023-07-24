Beloit looking to increase access to Krueger Pool

BELOIT, Wis. (WREX) — The City of Beloit Parks & Recreation Division is introducing a new playground program to get kids to swim at Krueger Pool.
The summer playground staff will supervise the children, who will be transported from neighborhood parks to the pool via a bus. Transportation is free; entry to the pool through this program is $2/child.
“We are looking for ways to engage neighborhood youth at the pool this summer,” said Recreation Supervisor Nicole Yost. “We hope that offering transportation and supervision will help welcome kids from throughout the city for an enjoyable afternoon of swimming and recreation.”
Days
Wednesdays, July 26, August 2, 9 and 16
Times and Locations
• Telfer Park: noon pickup/3:50 pm drop-off
• Summit Park: 12:20pm pickup/3:30pm drop-off
• Vernon Park: 12:40 pm pickup/3:10pm drop-off
Registration
Registration is required by 4 p.m. Tuesday each week. Sign up by calling 608-364-2890.