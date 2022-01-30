Beloit community mourns three murder victims in a week, searches for answers to unprecedented violence

BELOIT (WREX) — Less than 24 hours after crime tape spanned across Beloit Memorial High School, flowers, pictures and candles took their place.
Community members hosted a vigil for the three murder victims over the past week highlighted by a teenager being shot and killed outside the high school on Saturday night.
The vigil was to offer a place for people to mourn, and for community leaders to find solutions to put an end to the violence.
After school and mentorships programs were suggested by some including New Covenant Life Center Pastor Kenda Roman.
"I'm hoping that in this group, the leaders that are in that group will go ahead and take and do what they know to do," Roman said. "They will take those leadership skills on the inside and lead and be the youth, be that youth leader, be that mentor."
Beloit had three total homicides and two gun-related homicides in January. In 2020 as a whole, the city had two gun-related homicides. In 2021, the city had four gun-related homicides.