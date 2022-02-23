Beloit College to renovate library, create community center from state grant money

BELOIT (WREX) — Renovations will be coming to Beloit College thanks to new grant money.
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced $9 million in grants going to renovate the Robert Morse Library and to create a community outreach and engagement center.
"COVID-19 has severely disrupted the City of Beloit," Evers said. "If we want to see our state's families, communities, and economy succeed for years to come, we need to make investments that spur community outreach and economic development. There's no better place to make that investment than at Beloit College, which has such a long history of educating citizens of the world."
The new community center will prepare Beloit College students for successful careers while connecting faculty, staff and students to provide educational opportunities to the Beloit community.
The library's renovation will begin this summer and is expected to take about one year to finish, 16 months ahead of the grant deadline.
"We truly believe this project will benefit all Beloit residents at a time of both great need and great opportunity," said Beloit College President Scott Bierman. "One more time the State of Wisconsin, the City of Beloit, and Beloit College are partnering in the most effective way to promote the success of the region."
Beloit College is also committing $1 million to the Neighborhood Investment Fund grant, which provides funding to address negative impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic and supply long-term benefits to communities.