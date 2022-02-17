Beloit College celebrates Black History Month with community donation drive

BELOIT (WREX) — A local college is celebrating Black History Month by giving back to those in need.
Beloit College is hosting events throughout their campus throughout the month of February, including a community donation drive for local charities.
The Office for Student Success, Equity and Community and Black Students United have teamed up to benefit all members of the Beloit community.
Some of the items being collected include:
- Non-perishable food items
- Personal hygiene and healthcare items, such as shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, soap, hand sanitizer, sanitary pads and tampons
- Baby products, such as diapers and baby wipes
- New clothing items in original packaging, like socks and underwear
- Cleaning supplies, such as floor cleaner, bleach, Lysol spray, multi-purpose cleaner and Clorox wipes
- New blankets, pillows and bedding in original packaging
- Books for kids
- Office supplies, such as paper, writing tools and printer cartridges
- Gift cards and gas vouchers for volunteer advocates
- Small toys, like action figures, nature elements, cars and houses
- Children's art supplies
Community members can donate items through February 28 at Grace's Place next to the mail center on the campus of Beloit Campus.