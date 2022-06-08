Beloit City Manager to step down in August

BELOIT (WREX) — Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther has announced her resignation from the City of Beloit.
The Beloit City Council says they Luther's resignation after seven years of service in the community.
Luther is leaving Beloit to become the city manager for Overland Park, Kansas, the second largest city in the state and a suburb of Kansas City, Missouri.
Luther's last day with the City of Beloit will be August 5.
Luther has released a letter to the Beloit community. The letter reads in full:
To the Beloit community,
I have passionately served as your City Manager for the past seven years, and my family has called Beloit our home. Over the last few years, however, I’ve been reminded how short life truly is and the importance of being there for the people you love while you have that time. While we value and take great pride in being members of the Beloit community, our family has decided to return to my roots in Kansas to be closer to my parents and other family members. I am resigning from my position as Beloit City Manager to become the city manager in Overland Park, KS, a city where I had the privilege of serving as an assistant city manager from 2000-2005.
When I started here in Beloit, we were experiencing incredible challenges and the first years were spent building a strong leadership team, spurring organizational change, enhancing our city’s safety, and ensuring that the City of Beloit municipal government was responsive to its residents.
The first two years and the last two years have been some of the hardest years of my career. I, along with so many others in our community, mourned the loss of lives due to violence. I worked hard to bring reforms to the City of Beloit Police Department to help build the community’s trust. I am proud of the work they continue, especially when faced with the challenges of the last two years. The future is bright under Chief Sayles’ leadership and the ongoing commitment to community policing.
When I look back at my time here in Beloit, I am thrilled with all that has been accomplished. As an organization, we’ve changed our hiring processes to be more inclusive. The City of Beloit has improved its relationships with surrounding communities. The Gateway Business Park value grew by $240 million by welcoming businesses like Amazon, Spray-Tek, G5 Brewing Company, and more. The Ho-Chunk Nation’s development project finally received federal approval to place its land into trust. ABC Supply Stadium was built in downtown Beloit through private development, saving the city from losing its minor league baseball team. The U.S. Navy chose to name a littoral combat ship after our city. These accomplishments and their corresponding fond memories will stay with me always.
Thank you to everyone who has welcomed our family over the last seven years. We are saddened to leave such an amazing, welcoming, and diverse community. Leaving is bittersweet; Beloit has been a wonderful home for our children and we will certainly miss you all!
To the staff members who have worked hard to make our community stronger and better: thank you for never giving up. Thank you for staying the course and making solid, factsbased decisions that are in the best interests of all residents, visitors and businesses.
To the Beloit City Councilors I have worked with over the last seven years: thank you for your constant professionalism and civility. We have collaborated to find sustainable solutions to ensure there is a brighter future for the next generation.
With deepest regards,
Lori Curtis Luther