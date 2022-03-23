Beloit business group hosting weekly interviews for dozens of open positions

BELOIT (WREX) — As many Americans are getting back to work after the pandemic, one local group is providing Stateline residents with opportunities to find jobs.
Geronimo Hospitality Group will be hosting weekly open interviews for businesses throughout Beloit.
Every Thursday, beginning March 24, at Geronimo's headquarters in downtown Beloit, open interviews will be held for several businesses throughout the city, including the Ironworks Hotel, Blue Collar Coffee Co., The Rooftop, and many others.
Sara Skarda, People Experience Manager at Hendricks Commercial Properties and Geronimo Hospitality Group, says business will be on the rise as the weather gets warmer and more people go out and about.
"A lot of these places ramp up their staffing for the summer," Skarda says. "We have some seasonal work available so we thought this would be a good time to get everything fully staffed for the summer so that we can be fully ready for all of the fun that will happen in the warmer months."
Some of the dozens of open positions available at the open interviews include servers, bartenders, groundskeepers and golf course technicians.
Interviews will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Geronimo Hospitality Group Headquarters, located at 525 3rd St. in Beloit.
Information on how to apply for the jobs and schedule interviews is available on Geronimo's website.