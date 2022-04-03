Becca's Closet opens for prom season, allowing young women to find the dress of their dreams

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Students looking for their dream prom dress have the chance to find it close to home thanks to Becca's Closet.
A ministry of the Rockford Area Lutheran Ministries, Becca's Closet opened their doors for prom season Saturday, giving away dresses to local high school students with financial need.
The Rockford chapter did not open last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year, is giving the chance for many young women to have a night they won't forget.
That's the hope of Geneva Heinrich, a homeschooled sophomore who usually spends her day on the farm.
On Saturday, she got to pick the dress of her dreams.
"It's more special for somebody like me and all my friends who are always barefoot running around and rolling in dirt and stuff because it's different from the everyday girl who takes this for granted," Heinrich says.
The inspiration behind Becca's Closet was started by a Florida high school student named Rebecca, who held a dress drive to give dresses, gowns, and accessories to those who couldn't afford to buy them.
Rebecca was killed in a car accident in 2003, and organizations across the country, including in Rockford, have taken up her cause, making sure every young woman has a gown for their prom.
The Rockford chapter of Becca's Closet is located at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. Executive Director Sheryl Thogerson says what organizers care about the most is what happens after the young women walk out the door, with a dress in hand and a dream coming true.
"It gives that girl more confidence, the feeling that I can co to prom with everybody else and I don't have to worry about it," Thogerson says. "It's so much fun to help young women find a dress that's perfect and so that they go to prom with this great feeling, they feel good, they look beautiful."
Becca's Closet is open every Saturday in April from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. as well as May 7 and May 14 from 9 a.m. to noon.
The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd is located at 1829 N. Rockton Ave. in Rockford.