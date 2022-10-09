Beautiful weather continues into the week ahead, unsettled weather by mid-week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a beautiful day we start to see temperatures remain warm tonight. Nicer weather is in store for the next few days, before a cold front brings colder weather back to the area.
Tonight:
Temperatures rebounded nicely this afternoon into the upper 60's to low 70's. Clouds and showers popped up briefly around 4:00 p.m. and will gradually dissipate throughout the rest of the night.
Overnight temperatures remain in the upper 30's to low 40's with mostly clear skies.
Quiet for a few days:
Sunshine and warm temperatures stick around the region for a few days. Monday temperatures stay in the upper 60's to low 70's, by Tuesday we could reach the low to mid 70's.
The high pressure system slowly moves east for Tuesday, chances for showers increase as the day goes on, and into the day for Wednesday.
Tuesday remains mild with temperatures in the low 70's. Winds could get gusty as the high pressure moves over the eastern half of the U.S. The Stateline sees gusts up to 30 mph at times.
Looking ahead:
A strong cold front approaches the Stateline by Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This cold front will cause temperatures to return to frigid for the end of the week and into the weekend ahead.