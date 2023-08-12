Beautiful summer weather settles this weekend

Storms are in the rear-view mirror for the weekend, leaving us with gorgeous summer conditions to enjoy for a couple days.
The start of the weekend heats up to the middle 80s, with a sunny sky overhead. The weather feels a little humid at times, though a light northwest breeze helps balance this out.
Sunday is similar, at least to start. After an early morning in the low 60s, the weather heats up to the low 80s. We'll see a sunny morning, then clouds start to build in. We'll have a partly to mostly cloudy afternoon and evening.
By the late evening hours, a chance for rain and a slight chance for storms arrives after 8 pm. Keep this in mind if you have outdoor plans.
Showers and storms are most likely Sunday night into Monday. Monday in general is much cooler and a little windy. Under the cloudy and rainy sky, temperatures only warm into the low 70s. This potentially is our coolest day since about a month ago.
We dry back out and turn sunny for the majority of next week. Temperatures stay in the upper 70s to low 80s. In general next week remains cooler than average. We could see more storms next Thursday.
Next weekend and beyond, the weather pattern may flip. We could hit the 90s by the following Monday.