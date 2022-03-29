Beatles tribute band coming to Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A band paying tribute to the Beatles is set to come to Rockford.
The Emmy Award-winning group "The Fab Four" will be playing at the Coronado Performing Arts Center this fall.
Stage performances from the group include three costume changes aimed to represent every era of the Beatles.
The group will be performing in Rockford Friday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 1.
You can get your tickets in-person at the Coronado, by phone (815)-968-5222 and on ticketmaster.com.