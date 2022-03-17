BBB: Watch out for new scams as winter turns to spring

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Experts say spring scams will be on the rise as the weather gets warmer and stormier.
As we transition from winter to spring, the Better Business Bureau warns of people attempting to steal your personal information with seasonal scams.
Dennis Horton, Director of the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau, says that scammers can be creative in trying get your money, identity, or confidence in the marketplace.
"Spring gives scammers a range of new opportunities," Horton says. "With warmer weather, people are thrilled to be able to start more outdoor home improvement and repair projects, but you have to be careful to reduce your risk of scams."
The BBB says home improvement scams are near the top of the list of scams which poses the most risk to consumers, estimating people lose almost $1,000 with every incident.
With the change in seasons and the rising potential for severe weather, storm damage repair scams are also important to keep an eye on.
"You could encounter a scammer via text or email; on the phone; online; or even in person," Horton says. "The losses can be devastating."
The BBB says drywall, painting, plumbing, roofing, electric, and HVAC services are common targets for scammers.
Here are some tips from the BBB on how to avoid getting scammed this spring:
- Be wary of high-pressure sales tactics, up-front fees, and handshake deals. Illinois law requires a written contract for all projects costing $1,000 or more, but get a written contract for any project.
- Scammers will likely lure you in by saying the repairs need to be finished immediately and they can do it for a low price. Typically, the scammers will find other major problems that will make the cost skyrocket.
- Get multiple estimates in writing.
- Ask for references and check out any professional you want to hire. Try and find former customers and both older and newer references to check the quality of the work and if current employees are up to the task.
- Arrange a payment schedule. Never pay full up-front. Stagger payments so the final payment is not due until after all of the work has been completed and fully inspected. Do not pay in cash or write a check to an individual instead of a company.
- Know the law. Work with local businesses with proper identification, licensing, and insurance.
If you see a scam or are a victim of one, you can report it to the BBB on their website.