BBB warns of tax scams as Americans begin filing. Here's what you need to know

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As we begin the process of filing our taxes, scammers will be out looking to take advantage of an often stressful situation.
The Better Business Bureau says scammers will be trying to steal money, identities and peace of mind as Americans file their taxes in the next several weeks.
Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the BBB, says the scams will be coming out of every nook and cranny.
"Tax scammers are online and in-person," Horton says. "No matter how you get your taxes done, scammers are waiting in the wings. BBB developed a comprehensive guide to reducing your risk of tax fraud."
The BBB particularly warns of identity theft as we begin filing our taxes this year.
Scammers can access your Social Security numbers, through phishing scams, a fraud tax preparation service or a data breach, and use it to file a tax return and collect your refund.
Tax identity theft victims usually do not know they have been scammed until they are notified by the IRS of multiple filings or by an employer that they do not recognize.
The BBB says filing your taxes as soon as possible and getting a six-digit Identity Protection PIN from the IRS to provide another layer of protection. The IRS will send you an IP PIN online and send you a new one through the mail every December.
Another source of tax scams that pop up are email phishing scams.
These scams come through an email from someone trying to impersonate the IRS, usually telling you to "update your IRS e-file immediately." The BBB advises to not open any links from these emails.
Other scammers may try to impersonate IRS agents by phone, with the BBB pointing out two different stories that the scammers can tell.
Some may say you owe back taxes and pressure you to immediately paying through a prepaid debit card or by wire transfer, while others may tell you to give personal information in order to receive your refund.
The BBB says the first contact from the IRS will always come by mail, never by phone or email. The BBB adds that the IRS will never demand immediate payment, require a specific form of payment, or ask for a credit card or debit card number over the phone.
Also, the BBB recommends avoiding "ghost" tax preparers, or uncertified people who evade the certification system for official tax preparers.
These scammers will prepare your return and ask you to sign it, making it look like it was self-filed. Once the IRS discovers a problem, the preparer will likely be nowhere to be found.
Dennis Horton recommends to always check that your preparer is legitimate.
"If you are having someone prepare your taxes, make sure that you are filing with someone you can trust," Horton says. "If there is an offer of fast refund or large returns, think twice."
Always make sure your tax preparer has an IRS-required Preparer Tax Identification Number, or PTIN. Here are other ways to make sure your preparer is trustworthy:
- Avoid tax preparers who offer "refund anticipation loans" as you'll probably lose a large percentage of your return to commission fees.
- Get referrals from friends and family.
- Find out whether you can contact the tax preparer all year long or only during the tax season in the event the IRS finds errors or performs an audit.
- Use the BBB directory to search for any disciplinary actions and the license status for each tax return preparer.
- If a tax preparer can't verify their credentials, has a record of bad reviews from previous clients, or their business practices don't seem convincing, don't do business with them.
- Be cautious of "pop-up" and seasonal tax prices.
The BBB says to immediately contact the IRS if you get notices about a duplicate tax return, about receiving wages from a company you never worked for, or that "additional taxes are owed, the refund will be offset, or a collection action is being taken against you."
This year's tax filing deadline is Monday, April 18.