BBB warns of new iPhone phishing scam

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Officials with the Better Business Bureau are raising the alarm for a new scam involving iPhones.
The BBB says they are receiving reports of new, fake emails that look like a receipt for a new iPhone.
The scam works so that the victim would receive an email or voicemail saying they purchased an iPhone and that their Amazon account, bank account, or credit card will be charged.
The victims would then call the given customer service number to try and reverse the charge. Some of the scams say, "If you feel you are receiving this message in error, contact us immediately."
Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau, says if you get the email, don't respond.
"This phishing scam looks like an honest mistake, but it's not," Horton says. "Scammers are hoping you'll panic and contact them to correct the 'error'."
The BBB says one consumer reported the scam, saying the scammer told them that the purchase would not show up in their account records for 24 hours, which is caused the need for urgent action.
The scammer reportedly asked the consumer to download an app for the refund. When the consumer refused, the scammer hung up the phone.
In some cases, the scammers told the victims that their accounts had been hacked, asking for credit card or bank information.
The BBB says if you receive one of these messages, do not call the number in the email or voice mail, saying it is important to call the number you know for your bank, credit card company, or Amazon directly.
Double-check the email address that the message came from. Scammers can make the emails look like a legitimate message from a reputable source. Also, check your bank for charges first. The BBB says if the alleged charge is not there, it is likely a scam.
The BBB also recommends to never click on suspicious links, saying they can download malware onto your computer or mobile device, making you vulnerable to identity theft.
If you see a scam or you think you are a victim of one, report it to the BBB on their website.