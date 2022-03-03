Bath and Body Fusion opens second Stateline location

BELOIT (WREX) — A local business held the grand opening of a new location in a new city Thursday.
Bath and Body Fusion cut the ribbon Thursday, opening a second location just across the Wisconsin state line in Beloit.
The new location is at 430 E. Grand Ave., between State St. and US-51. The company sells their own line of skin care products, including bath bombs, perfumes and colognes.
Owner Jennifer Ralston says her products have helped customers with all skin types, even those dealing with several skin conditions, like eczema, psoriasis, and skin cancer.
"Now, I'm on a mission to just shine my light to uplift the community," Ralston says. "To tell everyone that they're made for more and just uplift and love everyone in our community."
Ralston says she began her company from her grandmother's kitchen which grew to a small market booth to now two store locations in the Stateline.
Bath and Body Fusion's Rockford location is at 324 E. State St.